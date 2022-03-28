Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Al Khasawneh on Sunday issued Defence Order No. 36 of 2022, issued pursuant to Defence Law No. 13 of 1992.

The new defence order includes holding prayers in mosques and places of worship according to their capacity, without being restrained by physical distancing, noting that worshippers are still obliged to wear face masks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Gatherings in all their forms will be allowed, according to the order.

Restaurants and lounges are allowed to operate in full capacity, the order stipulated, highlighting the abolition of seating and distance limitations.

Entry to open spaces will be granted without requiring masks to be worn.

Under the order, the prime minister is allowed to amend any of its provisions in light of the epidemiological situation, provided that the amendment is implemented as of the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Khasawneh also issued Circular No. 55 of 2022, which extended the terms of Defence Order No.31 of 2021, related to determining maximum freight costs for goods imported into the Kingdom, until June 30, 2022.

The decision comes to ensure the availability of basic commodities as well as preserve strategic food stockpiles and maintain stability of prices.

Defence Order No. 31 stipulates that goods originating from East Asia and the Far East shall have maximum freight charges of $2,000 for a 20-foot container and $4,000 for a 40-foot container.

Goods originating from Europe have maximum freight charges of $1,500 for a 20-foot container and $3,000 for a 40-foot container.

As for goods originating from the United States, they will have maximum freight charges of $1,700 for a 20-foot container and $3,400 for a 40-foot container.

