Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced on Tuesday, that the death rate from the Coronavirus decreased by 44% during the past week.

Abdel Ghaffar made his remarks during the weekly meeting with the minister’s assistants, agents and directors of health directorates in the governorates of the republic.

The meeting came within the framework of continuous follow-up on the ministry’s plan to address the Coronavirus pandemic, and to follow up on developments in the epidemiological situation in the governorates, to take the necessary measures.

It also came to ensure adherence to all preventive and precautionary measures in light of the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee for Coronavirus Crisis Management, and to ease a number of previously approved restrictions regarding confronting the virus.

The minister said that the frequency and hospitalization rates in hospitals decreased by 50% during the past week, as well as the decrease in occupancy rates of internal departments, medium and intensive care in hospitals in March, stressing the noticeable and continuous decline of these percentages, which indicates a noticeable decline in the spread of the Coronavirus.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, stated that the minister followed up on the results of the influenza examination and the coronavirus in the acute respiratory disease surveillance program, as well as the distribution of the genetic sequence classification of cases of coronavirus mutations.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the minister confirmed the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, supplies and medical oxygen in hospitals, stressing the provision of all means of support to health directorates in the governorates and health facilities.

