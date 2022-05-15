Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday, that the average daily infections with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached five cases, during the past week, according to the surveillance, investigation, and examination procedures conducted by the ministry.

The ministry stressed that all her procedures are conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), pointing out that the average daily deaths reached three new cases.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated that the average daily number of people recovering from the Coronavirus reached 21, after receiving the necessary medical care and completing their recovery according to the guidelines of the WHO.

According to Abdel Ghaffar, this brings the total number of people recovering from the Coronavirus so far to 445,430 cases.

He stressed that, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization issued on 27 May 2020, the disappearance of symptoms for a period of 10 days from infection is an indicator of the patient’s recovery from the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of people who are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus has reached 34.7 million so far.

