Cyprus will lift COVID-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic.

The island said it was scrapping a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk, an inbound flight permission to travel and PCR or rapid lateral flow tests for those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in March 2020.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Barbara Lewis)