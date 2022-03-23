Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 99 new cases and zero death for the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 387,820, including 4,250 deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 381,757 while the recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 18 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 86, including 16 in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

