Employees who contracted COVID may still enjoy sick leave and other medical benefits even after the government lifted the state of public health emergency due to the pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said in an advisory yesterday.

Employers and employees should agree on provisions of sick leave benefits and access to medical insurance coverage as well as other assistance during isolation, the DOLE said.

The agency also encouraged employers to provide COVID-infected workers with paid leave for vaccination unless there are more favorable existing company policies and provisions of the collective bargaining agreement.

'To further ensure safe and healthy working conditions, employers shall promote vaccination among all employees, including contractors' deployed workers and their families,' Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

He said employees who refuse or fail to get vaccinated shall not be discriminated against in terms of tenure, promotion and other benefits

