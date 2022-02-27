New figures reveal that the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses given in the GCC countries has exceeded 108,772,000 doses, according to the GCC Statistical Centre.

The centre explained, through its official website, that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the GCC countries reached 3,476,955, as of yesterday, while the total number of recoveries reached 3,334,499.

The number of deaths reached 20,173 cases until Thursday.The centre indicated in a graph published in its official account that the recovery rate in the GCC countries amounted to 95.9pc of the total infected cases (94pc in Bahrain, 96pc in Saudi Arabia, 97pc in Kuwait, 94pc in the UAE, 98pc in Qatar and 95.6pc in Oman.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).