The 19th epidemiological week, spanning between May 7 and May 15, marked a rise of 72 per cent in the number of recorded COVID cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the total number of PCR tests increased by 62 per cent, he noted, adding that the total number of hospitalised patients dropped by 11 per cent.

In regard to the positive rate, it saw a spike of 36 per cent while the number of active cases quadrupled compared with the 18th epidemiological week.

As for the death rate, no deaths were recorded for the second week in a row, Bilbeisi highlighted.

