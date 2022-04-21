A two-part documentary on Dubai's response to Covid, will soon be aired mon Discovery, Dubai Media Office announced.

The documentary features two 45-minute episodes. They highlight the Emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures, which ultimately enabled the city to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the community.

The two-part documentary features conversations with the emirate’s pioneering leadership and frontline heroes who went above and beyond their duty to protect the health and safety of the community.

It also follows home-schooled children and their parents and shares the highs and lows of the business community, as Dubai navigates its way through an unprecedented crisis demonstrating how, against the odds, adversity became a catalyst for its ever-progressive society.

The documentary takes an intimate look at the human stories from a diverse selection of Dubai residents, as they adjust to the ‘new normal’ and face their challenges charged with innovation and inspiration.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “From the very onset of the pandemic, Dubai set an example for the world in responding swiftly and effectively to protect lives and livelihoods, and limiting COVID-19’s impact on the society and economy. Through each episode, the documentary depicts the resilience of the emirate and its community, and showcases how each and every member of society has been part of the story of Dubai’s success in overcoming the crisis.”

The new documentary will air exclusively on Discovery, on May 7 and 14 May at 10pm.

