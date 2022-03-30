A large part of the population in the Sultanate of Oman have been vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with coverage reaching 90 per cent, according to the Minister of Health.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in a press conference by the Supreme Committee to combat Covid-19, “97 per cent of the population in Oman has been vaccinated with one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 90 per cent have received both doses.”

However, he pointed out that the percentage of people taking the booster dose was low. “Unfortunately, only 10 per cent of citizens have taken the booster dose against Covid-19.”

He added, “Over 8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reserved and the total doses given amounts to 7,544,929.”

“No serious side effects have been observed in those who have taken both first and second doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.”

Bader Saif Al Rawahi, Director of Communicable Diseases, Ministry of Health, said, “There are studies being conducted to give a fourth dose/ booster dose to reduce complications arising from Covid-19. We have not yet reached a level of community immunity against the virus. The booster dose raises immunity from 75 per cent to 80 per cent.”

“The Ministry of Health is prioritising vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years,” he said.

