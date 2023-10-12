The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country continues to go up, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The latest COVID-19 Bulletin issued by the DOH yesterday showed an average of 181 cases daily for the period of Oct. 2 to 8.

'This is three percent higher than cases reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1,' the agency reported.

The DOH earlier said the country had an average of 176 cases daily for the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

During the past week (Oct. 2 to 8), 1,264 new cases were logged.

The agency also noted that 12 patients were in severe and critical condition, and six deaths were verified during the past week, while one of the fatalities occurred from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8.

