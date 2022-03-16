Israel is now open to all travellers residing in the UAE. As of March 1, 2022, vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists of all ages are permitted to enter Israel upon presenting a negative PCR test before departure and after arriving in Israel. The Israel Ministry of Tourism made the official announcement at the Expo 2020 Israeli Pavilion on March 15.

The announcement follows a recent agreement between the UAE and Israel extending visa-free entry to all UAE nationals as part of the ongoing strategic partnership between both countries.

Following the announcement, the Israel Ministry of Tourism hosted a B2B workshop for travel partners in the UAE. Dignitaries from the Ministry shared an informative destination presentation showcasing exceptional prospects for post-Covid tourism.

The workshop attracted over 65 agents from the travel industry.

Speaking at the event, Ksenia Kobiakov, New Markets Development Department Director, Israel Ministry of Tourism, said, “There is a tremendous potential in the UAE to drive incoming tourists to Israel. I hope travellers from the UAE will appreciate Israel’s unique offerings, and I believe they will want to visit more than once. We look forward to welcoming UAE tourists to witness the wonders of our country. This year, our focus would be to introduce the hidden gem to the travellers from this market. We are looking to promote the country as a destination targeting families, FIT experiential travellers, religious, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like media and trade familiarization trips, roadshows, cooperation with travel trade and airlines.”

Flydubai operates 14 flights a week, twice a day, between Dubai and Tel Aviv-Yafo. Etihad Airways and Wizz Air offer direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv-Yafo. In addition, travellers can also opt for Israeli airlines like El-AL, Israir, Arkia Airlines for direct connectivity between both destinations.

Furthermore, Emirates Airlines has announced daily Tel Aviv flights from June 23.

The Ministry is organizing a B2C promotion at the Israel Pavilion starting this week until March 31, where participants can win goodies. Two lucky winners will get a chance to win free tickets to Israel.

Additionally, Israel has signed a partnership with VFS Global as their tourism representation agency in the UAE.

