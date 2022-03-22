With India withdrawing international travel restrictions, many airlines operating from the UAE are resuming or rescheduling their services, said a media report.

A report in OnManorama, the online app of the leading Kerala newspaper, on Tuesday listed out the flights between Abu Dhabi and different Indian cities by airlines including Go First, Air India Express, Air India and IndiGo.

The report features details of flights from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah to Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Indore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trichy and Mangaluru.

India suspended international operations on March 23, 2020 following the pandemic. But in September 2020, it signed bubble agreements with 37 countries, allowing flights between different cities.

“After deliberation with all stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards,” tweeted Jyotiraditya Scindia, the civil aviation minister. “Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!”

India’s foreign tourist arrivals have seen a significant 75 per cent drop from 2020, though there was some recovery last year.

