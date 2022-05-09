PHOTO
Mainland China reported 4,333 new coronavirus cases on May 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
There were 11 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,185. As of May 8, mainland China had confirmed 220,040 coronavirus cases.
