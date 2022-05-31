The Chinese mainland Monday reported 28 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.

Following the recovery of 290 coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, there were 2,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.



