The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 2,723 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,417 were in Shanghai, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Health Commission as saying on Monday.

A total of 1,637 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the mainland's total number of recoveries to 151,407 as of Sunday.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday in Shanghai, according to the report.