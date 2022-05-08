Mainland China reported 4,462 new coronavirus cases on May 7, of which 329 were symptomatic and 4,133 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 4,675 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 351 symptomatic and 4,324 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were eight new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,174. As of May 7, mainland China had confirmed 219,625 coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by William Mallard)