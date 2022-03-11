PHOTO
China reported 555 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the total caseload now stands at 112,940.
Chinese news agency Xinhua quoted the National Health Commission as saying that there were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
