China reported 26,155 new coronavirus cases on April 16, of which 3,529 were symptomatic and 22,626 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 24,791 new cases a day earlier - 3,896 symptomatic and 20,895 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Most cases were concentrated in the financial centre of Shanghai, at the centre of China's current outbreak.

The locked-down city of 25 million reported 21,582 asymptomatic cases on Saturday, up from 19,923 cases a day earlier, and 3,238 symptomatic cases.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)



