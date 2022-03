The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 2,010 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, down from 2,591 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 139,285 as of Wednesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 26,253. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the disease outbreak.