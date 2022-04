China reported 1,351 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on 9th April, the national health authority said, compared with 1,350 the day before.

Of the new cases, 1,318 were locally transmitted, Reuters quoted the National Health Commission as saying in a statement.

There were no new deaths, the commission reported in data released on Sunday, leaving the death toll in China unchanged at 4,638.

As of 9th April, mainland China had confirmed 164,393 cases.