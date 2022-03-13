The health status on Tawakkalna application for children aged 5-11 will change to 'immune' after they receive the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.



If children aged 5-11 years take the first dose of the vaccine, it does not appear in the Tawakkalna application as “Received a first dose”, but rather the status will appear as “Not proven to be infected”, while the status will be "immune" after taking the second dose.



It is noteworthy that the Tawakkalna app has provided a service that enables the user to book an appointment for his family members aged 5-11 years to receive COVID-19 vaccines.



The Ministry of Health has revealed that there are two vaccines available for children in Saudi Arabia, which are: Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna, and the two vaccines can be taken in two doses.



Vaccination with coronavirus vaccines is for those aged 5 years and over, the Ministry of Health said, noting that children aged 5-11 are given the second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 3 weeks after the first dose, while the Moderna vaccine is given to the age group 12 years and over.



