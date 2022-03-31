Bulgaria scraps the COVID-19 colour code for foreign countries, which has to date determined its requirements for arrivals, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

BTA quoted the Health Ministry as saying Wednesday that from 1st April, everybody arriving into Bulgaria regardless of where they come from, will be required to present a valid EU COVID certificate of vaccination or recovery, or a COVID test.

People who fail to present the required documents, will be put under a 10-day quarantine which can be cut short after a negative PCR or rapid test done no sooner than 72 hours after arrival in Bulgaria.