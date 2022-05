The Chinese capital Beijing reported no new COVID-19 community infections, excluding areas under quarantine, from May 27 to 3 p.m. May 29, a local health official said on Sunday.

While Beijing's COVID outbreak is under control, risk of a rebound still exists, the official warned at a news conference.

Beijing has reported a total of 1,730 local COVID cases since the outbreak began on April 22, he said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)