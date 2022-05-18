Beijing reported 49 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has reported 1,218 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



