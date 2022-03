Bahrain yesterday recorded 813 new cases, 819 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,469 and recoveries to 542,990.

There are 7,696 active cases of whom 32 are being treated in hospital and four patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 552,155 cases. It also conducted 5,925 tests yesterday and has conducted 9,591,574 tests so far.

