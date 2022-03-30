Bahrain yesterday recorded 735 new cases, 1,037 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,470 and recoveries to 544,027.

There are 7,393 active cases of whom 31 are being treated in hospital and four patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 552,890 cases and conducted 9,596,794 tests.

Yesterday, it conducted 5,220 tests.

