Bahrain yesterday recorded 2,916 new cases, 3,091 recoveries and three deaths.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,453 and recoveries to 485,005.

There are 25,848 active cases in the country of whom 58 are being treated in hospital and 14 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 512,306 cases.

It conducted 12,292 tests yesterday.

