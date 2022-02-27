Bahrain yesterday recorded 2,416 new cases, 3,724 recoveries and two deaths.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,450 and recoveries to 481,914.

There are 26,026 active cases in the country of whom 57 are being treated in hospital and 15 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 509,390 cases.

It conducted 10,682 tests yesterday.

