Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,896 new cases, 2,640 recoveries and two deaths.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,461 and recoveries to 511,434.

There are 17,835 active cases in the country of whom 34 are being treated in hospital and 11 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 530,730 cases.

It also conducted 7,709 tests yesterday.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).