Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,699 new cases, 2,749 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths in the country 1,459 and recoveries to 508,794.

There are 18,581 active cases in the country of whom 39 are being treated in hospital and 11 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 528,834 cases.

It also conducted 7,864 tests yesterday.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).