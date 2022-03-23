Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,135 new cases, 1,215 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,466 and recoveries in the country to 536,848.

There are 8,582 active cases of whom 19 are being treated in hospital and six patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 546,896 cases.

It also conducted 6,053 tests yesterday.

