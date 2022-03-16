Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,194 new cases, 1,731 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths to 1,464 and total recoveries in the country to 526,515.

There are 12,009 active cases in the country of whom 25 are being treated in hospital and eight patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 539,988 cases.

It also conducted 6,679 tests yesterday.

