Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,176 new cases and 1,805 recoveries.

This takes the total recoveries in the country to 519,963.

There are 14,816 active cases in the country of whom 36 are being treated in hospital and 10 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 536,241 cases.

It also conducted 5,924 tests yesterday.

