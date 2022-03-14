Bahrain yesterday recorded 1,154 new cases, 2,278 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total number of deaths to 1,463 and the recoveries in the country to 522,241.

There are 13,691 active cases in the country of whom 31 are being treated in hospital and nine patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 537,395 cases.

It also conducted 7,215 tests yesterday.

