Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday that the average Coronavirus (COVID-19) daily infections decreased to 46 cases, and the average daily deaths reached 5 cases.

The Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar explained that the average daily recovering from the Coronavirus reached 62 cases, after receiving the necessary medical care according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total number of people recovering from the Coronavirus to 445,139 cases.

The number of the fully vaccinated people against the Coronavirus reached 34.4 million.

Earlier, the Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and the acting Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, said that the vaccination rate in Egypt reached 79.53 doses per 100 people.

This is considered one of the high vaccination rates worldwide, according to the classification of the WHO, Abdel Ghaffar was cited by a Health Ministry statement as saying on Friday.

More than 81.3 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been so far administered to Egyptian citizens and people residing in Egypt, he added.

Last week, the Health Ministry said the average of the daily new coronavirus cases stood at 89 during the past week, while the average number of related deaths declined to 6 cases.

