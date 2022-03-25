The recent ease of COVID-19 restrictions has given hope to many businesses for Ramadan and the upcoming summer season.

The government announced on Monday the new measures, including the removal of physical distancing at mosques and churches with adherence to wearing masks, the cancellation of mandatory mask wearing in open spaces, the cancellation of the capacity limit for gatherings in open and closed areas, including wedding halls and restaurants, and the cancellation of the seat capacity limit per table at restaurants, in addition to allowing people to organise Ramadan tents and iftar banquets during the holy month.

Hadi Qasem, a wedding venue owner in Amman, said that this decision “came just at the right time”, noting that the sector has been suffering immensely for the past two years.

“We lost the wedding season last summer, therefore, we have high hopes for better turnout this summer to get back on our feet again,” Qasem told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

He said that the capacity limit was “a huge obstacle” and led to minimal reservations, as people chose to celebrate in private places. He noted his expectations to have at least 70 per cent more reservations in summer.

Samir Nawaiseh, a restaurant owner, told The Jordan Times that the capacity limit had turned many away from coming to restaurants.

“Removing the capacity limit is a great step, especially now as Ramadan is approaching, as well as the graduation season and summer, many people will have special occasions to celebrate in big numbers which will reflect positively on the sector,” Nawaiseh said.

He noted that the restaurant has already received many reservations in the past few days, noting that this decision will give a boost to all sectors and help the economy bounce back after the global crisis.

Hamza Radwan, who organises Ramadan tents, said that the decision to allow organising Ramadan tents not only commemorates the spirit of the holy month, but also brings people together.

“Ramadan tents are not only for celebration, but they are also to help vulnerable people and to bring society closer together after being deprived of these holy and sacred rituals for two years due to the restrictions,” he told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

Radwan emphasised the importance of committing to the health measures, wearing masks and checking for the Sanad app during any event.

Lana Maaytah, a Jordanian in her 20s, expressed her excitement over the holy month of Ramadan and having Ramadan tents again.

Maaytah said that after spending two Ramadans in lockdowns it is “amazing” to celebrate the holy month normally.

“Ramadan tents allow everyone in society to celebrate and it spreads joy and happiness among children and families. It feels good to finally have this tradition back,” she told The Jordan Times.

Batool Ghaith