Muscat: Oman Air welcomes all guests to the Sultanate of Oman on board its award-winning flights. All remaining COVID-19 precautionary safety measures and procedures in place at airports across Oman have been lifted, as of 22 May 2022.

Arriving international travellers no longer need to register through the eMushrif portal or undertake a PCR test before or upon arrival, as previously required. Furthermore, authorities have removed all quarantine requirements as well as the requirement to download the Tarassud+ Track & Trace application prior to departing for Oman.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided.

