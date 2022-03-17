Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the entry requirement for non-vaccinated visitors to events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in the emirate, effective Thursday, 17 March, 2022.

Non-vaccinated individuals may now enter with a negative PCR test received within 48 hours. The updated guidelines are part of reduced precautionary measures in line with the ongoing recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

