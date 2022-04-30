UAE - The Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Abu Dhabi’s Mafraq Hospital will be moved to Al Mushrif Wedding Hall from Saturday, April 30.

“From April 30, all patients will be redirected to the new location at Al Mushrif Wedding Hall,” announced Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) – the UAE’s largest healthcare network.

The centre is dedicated to the assessment, treatment, and follow-up services for Covid-19 positive patients, and provides the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals.

