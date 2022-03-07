AMMAN — Ninety-seven COVID-19 deaths and 39,979 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom during the ninth epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between February 26 and March 4, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,654,677, the government announced on Sunday.

The new fatalities brought the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,882, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, over the last week stood at nearly 20.36 per cent.

A total of 196,406 coronavirus virus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,211,019, according to the statement.

The statement added that 73,150 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the 14-day quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,572,836, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 67,959 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 704 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 603, the statement said, adding that 807 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 11 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 26 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 9 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 17 per cent, 31 per cent for ICUs and 14 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 9 per cent, 19 per cent for ICUs and 12 per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 16,827 infections in Amman, 5,769 in Irbid, 3,469 in Balqa, 3,439 in Zarqa, 1,325 in Madaba, 847 in Aqaba, 1,566 in Mafraq, 1,277 in Jerash, 985 in Ajloun, 2,025 in Karak, 1,173 in Tafileh, 407 in Maan, 640 in Ramtha district and 230 in Petra district.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,693,794, while 4,385,762 have received their second shot and 576,264 have received the booster jab.

