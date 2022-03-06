Muscat: As many as 944 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 3 days in Oman, in addition to 1 new Covid-19-related death.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 384818 in the Sultanate.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths reached 4249, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 2925 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 374799 recoveries.