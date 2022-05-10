The 18th epidemiological week, spanning between April 28 and May 6, marked a drop of 63 per cent in the number of recorded coronavirus cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the total number of PCR tests dropped by 57 per cent, adding that the total number of hospitalised patients dropped by 36 per cent.

In regard to the positive rate, it saw a drop of 8 per cent while the number of active cases decreased by 67 per cent.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

