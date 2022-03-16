A 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer’s CEO told CBS on Sunday, and that the company is working on a shot to handle all variants, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting CNN sources.

“Many variants are coming, and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade — in a skillful way — the immune protection that we’re giving,” Bourla told ‘Face the Nation’. “The protection we are getting from the third (dose) it is good enough — actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths,” Bourla added.

