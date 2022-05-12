RIYADH —The Deputy Minister for Preventive Health and the Infectious Diseases Consultant Dr. Abdullah Bin Mufreh Asiri has confirmed that people who are under 50 years old and suffering from immunodeficiency diseases can now receive the 4th dose (second booster dose) of the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to Akhbar24, Dr. Asiri said that those who are under the age of 50 can get the second booster dose, in case they suffer from severe diseases that reduce their immunity such as organ transplantation, active cancer, and similar diseases that cause immunization deficiency.



It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Health has announced in April that the age group of 50 years and above, who has completed 8 months of taking the first booster dose, can book an appointment to take the second booster dose of the Coronavirus vaccine through the Sehaty app.



