ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 4,931 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 24,646,043 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 249.19 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.