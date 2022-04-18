The 15th epidemiological week, spanning between April 9 and 15, marked a drop of 36 per cent in the number of recorded coronavirus cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and official in charge of the pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the weekly number of deaths recorded a decrease of 43 per cent. The total number of PCR tests dropped by 8 per cent, he noted, adding that the total number of hospitalised patients also dropped by 28 per cent.

The COVID test positive rate saw a drop of 30 per cent, while the number of active cases decreased by 33 per cent.

