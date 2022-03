As many as 234 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Oman, in addition to 1 new Covid-19-related death.

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 386003 in the Sultanate.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths reached 4250, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry added that 891 new cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 377476 recoveries.

By: Times News Service