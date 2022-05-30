AMMAN — No COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 21th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between May 21 and 27, while 269 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,696,937, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive week at 14,066, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 1.69 per cent over the last week.

A total of 15,933 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,819,168, according to the statement.

The statement added that 320 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,682,687, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 184 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of three COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to seven, the statement said, adding that eight recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 1 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 2 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 2 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 0 per cent, 1 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered zero per cent for isolation bed occupancy, ICUs and for ventilators.

The cases comprised 221 infections in Amman, 12 in Irbid, nine in Balqa, 13 in Zarqa, seven in Aqaba, two in Mafraq, two in Jerash, one in Ajloun and one in Ramtha District. No cases were reported in Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, Maan and Petra.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,783,859, while 4,502,580 have received their second shot and 658,377 have received the booster jab.

