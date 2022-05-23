No COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the Kingdom during the 20th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between May 14 and 20, while 309 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,696,668, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive week at 14,066, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 1.74 per cent over the last week.

A total of 17,789 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,803,235, according to the statement.

The statement added that 310 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,682,364, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 238 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of nine COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 12, the statement said, adding that five recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients stood at zero per cent, for ICU beds it reached 3 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate reached 2 per cent, 1 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of zero per cent, zero per cent for ICUs and zero per cent for ventilators.

The cases comprised 253 infections in Amman, eight in Irbid, six in Balqa, 20 in Zarqa, five in Madaba, four in Aqaba, three in Mafraq, three in Jerash, two in Ajloun, two in Karak, one in Tafileh, two in Ramtha District, while no cases were registered in Maan and Petra District.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,778,494, while 4,498,062 have received their second shot and 656,415 have received the booster jab.

